KCPD searching for missing 36-year-old who hasn't been seen since last week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a 36-year-old woman who has been missing for five days.

Mindy Larch was last seen at 4:30 a.m. July 25 leaving the area of Prospect and Meyer Boulevard. Police don’t know what direction she was headed.

The 36-year-old has been diagnosed with multiple mental disabilities and requires medication, according to police. She’s not familiar with the area and doesn’t know anyone here.

Larch is described as 5-foot-3, weighing about 128 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. She also has a tattoo of “Arizona” on her left side of her neck.

Police are asking anyone who sees her to call KCPD at 816-234-5136.