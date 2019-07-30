Local foundation, community step up for Lee’s Summit 14-year-old awaiting heart transplant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- A Lee’s Summit family is facing uncertainty and mounting medical bills as they await a heart transplant for their 14-year-old daughter.

Lauren Case has lived with an irregular heartbeat since she was a toddler, but she didn't let it stop her.

That is, until a week after she finished middle school when she went into cardiac arrest. She’s spent two weeks on an ECMO heart machine and has been in intensive care at Children’s Mercy Hospital ever since.

“That’s tough for a 14-year-old. She just wants to be a freshman," her mother Alexis Case said.

When Jeff Tyler, one of the founders of Fight Dirty, heard about Lauren’s fight and the mounting medical bills, he started looking for ways his foundation could help.

On Friday, Fight Dirty hosted a country concert on Lake Winnebago where her father is a cop. Nashville recording artist Corey Kent came to play for Lauren in the hospital since she couldn’t attend.

On Tuesday, Sky Zone also hosted a fundraiser with four hours worth of jumpers' admission going to the family.

“I could just feel his passion and excitement to the cause, and to us it was instantly a no-brainer that we should get involved," owner Jay Highley said.

It may not be enough to cover the family's estimated $75,000-per-day cost of the machine helping to keep her alive until she can get a transplant. But it goes a long way to show the girl, whose mom said she was so excited to be a freshman at Lee’s Summit West, that the community cares.

“I’m very surprised and overwhelmed by all the contributions the community has stepped forward. It’s just amazing," Alexis Case said.

“If you give the community a chance to be amazing, they are amazing, and amazing things can happen," Tyler said.

The foundation is also accepting donations.