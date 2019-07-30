Mahomes Mania and fans’ high expectations continues at Chiefs training camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- The Chiefs are one of the hottest tickets in the NFL this season, and Patrick Mahomes is a big reason why.

So of course, there were a lot of people in St. Joseph on Tuesday to catch the NFL MVP in action before the season begins.

Chiefs fans packed the stands at Missouri Western for a chance to catch a glimpse of their favorite players.

Many fans sported their best Chiefs gear. The Chiefs QB was an obvious choice for fans. Mary Bliefnick's shirt read, "There's no plays like Mahomes'."

"I wanted an unusual shirt, and I saw it online last year. Everywhere I go, everyone likes it," Bliefnick said.

In a sea of red and gold, it wasn't hard to find someone sporting the number 15 across their chest.

Little Rileigh Dooley proudly showed of her Mahomes jersey to FOX4. When asked why he's her favorite player, her answer was simple: "Because he players really good."

"He's just so incredibly talented, yet so humble. He's like a real kind guy," Bliefnick said.

Mahomes is a big draw for training camp, but fans still hope to see other Chiefs stars up close.

"Each year I really hope to meet Travis Kelce because I've always thought he was the best player on the team," Lillian Dooley said.

Of course, there are a lot of fans like Dooley who've been to camp year after year. But with high expectations for the Chiefs this year, dozens of fans are heading to camp for the first time.

They can't seem to get enough of the sights and sounds camp has to offer.

"I chose to come because they're looking really good. They look strong," Cooper Stephenson said

Fans foresee the Chiefs going all the way to the Super Bowl -- and winning. When asked how far the Chiefs will go this year, Mary Bachaha said the Super Bowl.

Stepehenson's eager to see the Chiefs work through their kinks.

"I expect their defense to be better because they were ranked 31st in the league," he said. "They were almost in dead last. So they're saying that they're good. Let's see if they are."

Please enable Javascript to watch this video