Missouri Rep. Rebecca Roeber dies while on vacation with her family in Colorado

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri House Rep. Rebecca Roeber has died while on vacation with her family, House Communications Director Trevor Fox told FOX4.

“She passed away this morning while on vacation in Colorado with her extended family,” Fox said in an email.

It’s unclear at what time she died or the reason for her death. Fox said her husband did not know the reason for her death at the time this story was published.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of my good friend, and a beloved colleague of the members of the House, Rebecca Roeber,” House Speaker Elijah Haahr said. “She was a truly wonderful person and a dedicated public servant who will be greatly missed.”

Roeber, a Republican from District 034, Lee’s Summit, was elected to the House in 2014.

In March of 2019, Roeber was in a crash that left her in critical condition at a hospital in Columbia. She was 60 years old at the time of the crash. It’s unclear what her recovery progress was at the time of her death.

“Saddened at the passing of Rep. Rebecca Roeber,” Gov. Mike Parson wrote in a Tweet. “5yrs in the House and 17yrs as an educator in Raytown. Her dedication to public service was only eclipsed by her compassion for others.”

Saddened at the passing of Rep. Rebecca Roeber. She was a dedicated public servant — 5yrs in the House and 17yrs as an educator in Raytown. Her dedication to public service was only eclipsed by her compassion for others. Please keep her husband Rick and family in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/sReEpfvaxb — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) July 30, 2019