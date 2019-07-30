× Planned Parenthood, ACLU sue Missouri over 8-week abortion ban

ST. LOUIS — Planned Parenthood and the ACLU have filed lawsuit against Missouri on July 30 over it’s eight-week abortion ban bill.

The suit is being prosecuted by the law firm Paul, Weiss, seeks to overturn the Missouri law signed by Gov. Mike Parson that rules out abortion after eight weeks, declaring it unconstitutional.

The suit is part of a long-term fight over abortion accessibility in the state after Parson signed the bill in May of 2019. This fight included questions over the licensing of the abortion clinic in St. Louis, which is the only clinic in the state.