Police investigating after one man shot outside Independence McDonald's

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are investigating after a man was shot on the sidewalk outside of a McDonald’s restaurant Tuesday afternoon.

According to Officer John Syme with the Independence Police Department, police were dispatched to a shooting around 4 p.m. at the McDonald’s near S. Noland Road and E. Fair Street.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Two suspects were taken into custody.

Both the victim and the suspects were patrons of the restaurant and were involved in an argument before the shooting took place outside on the sidewalk.

No workers at the restaurant were injured.