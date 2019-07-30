‘Senseless violence’: 27-year-old engaged father of two killed in KC shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Steven Parsons' family says they're still in disbelief.

On Sunday, Parsons and 31-year-old Montae Robinson were found shot near 21st Street and Askew Avenue late Sunday.

Kansas City police said there are currently no suspects, and the families of the victims are left with a lot of questions.

"Speechless. Empty. It's hard to even control your emotions when you talk about it," Justin Parsons said.

Justin Parsons still can't believe his 27-year-old cousin is gone.

Kansas City police said he and Robinson were found gunned down late Sunday. Officers in the area heard the gunshots then combed a large area with K9s looking for suspects but came up empty.

"What led up to it? Why he was at the spot he was at? What happened, you know? But just haven't gotten those answers," Parsons said.

What he does know is his cousin's death leaves a huge hole in the family.

Steven recently got engaged to the love of his life, the mother of their two girls, ages one and five. The family had just celebrated their five-year-old's birthday hours before Steven was killed.

"It's a big burden. There's no words to describe the pain and suffering that she's going through and that his one-year-old daughter is never really going to learn her daddy. Probably always have questions the rest of her life," Parsons said.

Steven and his fiancee had just bought a home and were planning a wedding.

"It was all just cut off way too short by senseless, senseless violence," Parsons said.

He said his cousin was a gentle giant, honest and was always smiling and laughing -- a light that's now been dimmed.

Parsons is now just hoping anyone who knows what happened might be motivated to come forward by the new CrimeStoppers reward of up to $25,000.

"Just give us the closure that we need and get the money that you want if that's what it takes to get the information out of you," Parsons said.

The Parsons family is now trying to plan Steven's funeral and provide for his daughter's future. A GoFundMe page is set up to help.

if you have any information about Sunday's deadly shooting, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.