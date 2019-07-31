10-year-old girl crashes SUV in Kansas City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police say a 10-year-old went to the hospital Wednesday morning after she crashed an SUV into a mini-van and electrical box.

Officers went to the scene at 12th and Olive at about 7:45 a.m. where they found the girl with minor injuries. So far there haven't been any reports of other injuries from the driver or passengers in the min-van.

The girl was sent to the hospital and police say her mother responded to the scene. Investigators don't yet know where she started driving from and how long she was on the road. FOX4 will update this story with more details as they're released.