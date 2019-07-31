After months of flooding, the dirt will fly once again at Lakeside Speedway this Friday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Lakeside Speedway in Wyandotte County is set to have their season opener this Friday after months of flooding at the track.

Originally the speedway was set to begin their 65th season on April 19 but after a levee north of the track gave way back in March, the speedway was forced to postpone the season opener until the end of May.

As Memorial Day approached, the track and property were ready to go racing but then the Missouri River had other plans and the entire facility went under water.

An official at the speedway said opening nights are always special at any speedway after a long period of inactivity but for Lakeside, this opening night is one of the most anticipated opening nights at any track across the nation this season.

Due to the flooding and the late season start, Lakeside Speedway said they are extending the 2019 schedule to Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.

“Drivers and fans are eager for the return of racing with A-Mods, B-Mods, Stock Cars, Pure Stocks, E-Mods, Mod-Lites, and Grand Nationals ready to compete.”

The speedway said this weekend will also mark the beginning of the Top Gun Series.

In its long history, Lakeside Speedway has seen its share of flooding, both in 1993, 2011 and now 2019. The track has never had to cancel an entire season of Friday night races.

2019 Lakeside Speedway Schedule (Fridays unless otherwise annotated)

*August 2: Memorial for drivers who have passed this season. Weekly Racing Car Classes + Grand Nationals

*August 9: E-Mod Explosion and Noah’s Bandage Night – Kids Night and Weekly Racing Car Classes

*August 16: Weekly Racing Car Classes

*August 23: Karl Tinsley Pure Stock Special and Weekly Racing Car Classes

*August 30: Joe Berry Clash of the B-Mods Special and Weekly Racing Car Classes

September 6: Modified Special and Weekly Racing Car Classes

September 13: Stock Car Special and Weekly Racing Car Classes

September 20: Weekly Racing Car Classes

September 27: Weekly Racing Car Classes

October 4: Weekly Racing Car Classes

Saturday, October 12: Border Wars Demolition Derby

Friday, October 18: World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series