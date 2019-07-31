Camera catches Overland Park bank robber in the act, police searching

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Police are searching for a man they say robbed a bank in Kansas on Wednesday, July 31.

The robbery took place at the First Federal Bank of Kansas City at 8629 Metcalf Ave. at 10:50 a.m., according to the FBI. The robber gave the teller a demand note, and when he received the money, he put it in a clear, plastic accordion folder.

A security camera pointed at the teller counter shows the man officials say is the suspect.

The FBI said the robber is a white male about 40 years old. He was wearing a dark red quarter button long sleeved shirt, long shorts and dark shoes with white soles.

The man ran from the bank on foot. It’s unclear how much money was taken.

No weapons were displayed and no injuries were reported.