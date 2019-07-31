Human remains located, not identified, in search for missing Wisconsin brothers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRAYMER, Mo. -- Human remains have been located but not identified at this time in the search for two missing Wisconsin brothers.

The remains were located Tuesday at a Braymer, Missouri, farm where where Nick and Justin Diemel were last known to be, Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish said.

On Wednesday, he said officials are waiting for DNA testing to confirm the identities of the remains. He would not comment on the condition the remains were found in.

The Diemel brothers have been missing for a week and a half. They disappeared while visiting farms in Clinton and Caldwell counties, north of the metro.

Lisa Diemel, Nick Diemel’s wife, said she first realized something was wrong when they missed their flight out of Kansas City on July 21. They had talked on the phone just that morning.

Later that day, deputies found the brothers’ rental truck in a parking lot in Holt, Missouri. Evidence from the truck and surveillance cameras indicated a farmer, Garland “Joey” Nelson, drove the truck from his property in Braymer to the lot, which he later confessed to.

Nelson was arrested and charged with tampering with a vehicle, a felony. This is not the first time he has spent time in jail, serving a prison sentence starting in 2016 for cattle fraud.

The case of the missing brothers turned into a death investigation. Few details, other than the length of the search and the intensity of the investigation, have indicated the reason for the change.