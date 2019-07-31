Kansas teen killed in rollover crash, 2 others seriously injured

ATCHISON, Kan. — A 19-year-old Kansas woman has died and two others were seriously hurt following a single-vehicle crash.

The crash was reported just after 6 p.m. Monday in Atchison County on 214th Road, just east of Kiowa Road, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The driver of the vehicle was westbound on 214th Road when they lost control and went into a ditch and overturned several times before coming to a rest on the driver’s side.

The driver, identified as 19-year-old Jentri Lynn Fowler, of Cummings, Kansas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers, a 20-year-old woman and an 18-year-old woman were both reported to have serious injuries. A third passenger in the vehicle was reported to have no injuries.

No one in the vehicle were wearing seat belts, according to KHP.