KC police say 66-year-old woman missing since July 9 located safe in Tulsa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police say a missing 66-year-old woman who has been missing since July 9 has been located.

Police said Wednesday that Glenda Johnson-Edwards was located safe in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Family says on July 9, Johnson-Edwards walked from her home in the early morning hours Wednesday, July 9, leaving behind her phone, keys and car.

Family members told FOX4 that days prior to her disappearing had been rough. Johnson-Edwards, who is diagnosed schizophrenic, hadn’t taken her medicine. She started hearing voices and expressing suicidal thoughts.

