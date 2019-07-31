KCK police investigating deadly single-vehicle crash

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KCK police are on the scene of a deadly crash Wednesday night.

The crash was reported just before 8:30 p.m. near North 59th Street and Honnell Lane.

Police said the crash involves one vehicle.

It is unknown how many were in the vehicle but police have said that at least one person has died.

Police tell FOX4 they believe the crash may have been intentional.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, we urge you to get help immediately.

Go to a hospital, call 911 or call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433).

