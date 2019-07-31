Man has life-threatening injuries after shooting near 75th and State Ave. in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person is reported to have life-threatening injuries following a shooting Wednesday afternoon in KCK.

The shooting was reported just after 1 p.m. near 75th Place and State Avenue.

The victim is reported to be a man and has not been identified.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate what lead up to the shooting.

Just south of that incident, police responded to a shooting Tuesday night at the Westgate Apartments located near 74th and Armstrong. Police said an unknown suspect fired shots into two occupied apartments. An unoccupied vehicle was also damaged by gunfire. No injuries were reported.

Police have not said at this time if the two incidents are related.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.