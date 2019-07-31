× Officials to give update on death investigation of missing Wisconsin brothers

POLO, Mo. — The county sheriff is planning to give an update to the death investigation of the missing Diemel brothers from Wisconsin.

The press conference will begin at 3:30 p.m. in Polo, Missouri, according to the sheriff’s office.

FOX4 plans on live streaming the conference and update this story as more information is available.

What’s happened so far

Nick and Justin Diemel have been missing for a week and a half. They disappeared while visiting farms in Clinton and Caldwell Counties, north of the metro.

Lisa Diemel, Nick Diemel’s wife, said she first realized something was wrong when they missed their flight out of Kansas City on July 21. They had talked on the phone just that morning.

Later that day, deputies found the brothers’ rental truck in a parking lot in Holt, Missouri. Evidence from the truck and surveillance cameras indicated a farmer, Garland “Joey” Nelson, drove the truck from his property in Braymer to the lot, which he later confessed to.

Nelson was arrested and charged with tampering with a vehicle, a felony. This is not the first time he has spent time in jail, serving a prison sentence starting in 2016 for cattle fraud.

The case of the missing brothers turned into a death investigation. Few details, other than the length of the search and the intensity of the investigation, have indicated the reason for the change.