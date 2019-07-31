× One person suffers life-threatening injuries after being shot at KC Wendy’s

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating after one person was shot at a Wendy’s in Kansas City.

KC police said the shooting happened at the location at 31st and Main Street just after 7 p.m. Officials say the victim has life-threatening injuries.

The male suspect was wearing a Wendy’s uniform, according to police, and was seen running eastbound from the fast food restaurant.

Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available. FOX4 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information is confirmed.