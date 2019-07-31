× Police release full video of assault, shooting at Gates Bar-B-Q

***WARNING: The footage in the video is very graphic and shows an aggravated assault and shooting.***

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police have released a full surveillance video of the assault and shooting that took place at Gates Bar-B-Q just before 3 a.m. on Monday, July 15.

In the video, you see three men come into the restaurant. One immediately pulls a gun out and points it at the worker. The others proceed to beat the worker. One of them uses a sledge hammer.

As the attackers leave, one of them shoots the employee several times, narrowly missing one of his fellow attackers. The employee was later transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

George Gates, owner of the restaurant, said the worker told police his attackers spoke Spanish, so he thinks they are Latino.

Police are asking anyone who can identify any of the suspects in the video to call Independence police or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.