Surveillance cameras show thieves stealing jewelry in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Police are asking for assistance identifying two men they say stole jewelry from a retail store on July 27.

The thieves entered the store in the 11400 block of West 95th Street, police said in a statement. One man, wearing a blue baseball cap, used an Alpha key to unlock a display containing the jewelry. The other man acted as a look out.

Alpha is a company that provides security to companies looking to protect high-value merchandise, according to the company’s website. It’s unclear how the thieves obtained the key to this store’s display.

The man in the hat took several pieces of jewelry before both escaped from the store, police stated. They may be in a black Acura SUV.

Officials are asking anyone with information on the theft to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8729 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.