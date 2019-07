KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Have you ever wondered which 90210 character you are? Take the quiz below and you could win a Beverly Hills getaway to “Party in the 90210”! You can enter from July 31 through August 12.

The prize includes: round-trip airfare for two to Los Angeles, private airport pick-up and return to LAX, and a 3 days/2 nights hotel stay in Beverly Hills.

Not seeing the quiz below? ENTER HERE!