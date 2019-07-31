Woman creates ‘doggy bucket list’ for dog with cancer

BOYTON BEACH, Fla. — A Boynton Beach woman is giving her precious pet, who’s fighting an aggressive form of cancer, the best life possible.

Jillian Dibble has created a bucket list for Daisy, her 12-year-old beagle who’s suffering from lymphoma, fluid around her lungs, and a heart murmur. Dibble said doctors have given Daisy just eight weeks to live.

“I was so devastated when I got the phone call that she had lymphoma, and I wasn’t sure how I was supposed to say goodbye,” said Dibble. “And I decided we are gonna have fun for as long as I have with her.”

Dibble said because Daisy has so many health issues, she’s not a candidate for chemotherapy, and her body wouldn’t be able to handle it.

“We’re trying to make the most of it, and I made a doggy bucket list,” said Dibble, who’s owned Daisy since she was just six weeks old.

The bucket list is fun and extensive:

Have a Starbucks pupachino

Order a burger at McDonald’s

Have ice cream on the Ave.

Go to the beach

Play with friends at the dog park

Visit a pet store and play with everything

Have a steak dinner

Go swimming at Grandma’s

Have a BBQ

Cruise down A1A with the windows down and music up

Visit a fire house

Raise funds and collect donations for shelter animals in Daisy’s name and deliver them

Have a photo shoot

Make a paw print ornament

Sit together and watch the sunset/sunrise Follow that scent for as long as you want

Paint a picture

So far, Daisy has done a lot of those activities including eating steak and ice cream, having a BBQ, going to the beach, and cruising down A1A.

“I just want to make her happy,” said Dibble. “She’s my friend and she’s been a good dog to me for 12 years.”

Up next, Dibble wants to take Daisy to a fire house, play with everything in a pet store, and also collect donations like dog beds, blankets, and towels and donate them to an animal shelter.

“I want to collect donations and take them to a shelter and say they’re from Daisy,” said Dibble.

In addition, Dibble is hosting ‘Daisy’s Dog Party’ this Sunday, Aug. 4 at 8:30 a.m. at the Dog Park at Lake Ida, located at 1455 Lake Ida Road in Delray Beach. Anyone, along with their dogs, are welcome to attend, weather permitting.