Attorney General launches investigation into alleged ticket quotas at Missouri State University

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri attorney general’s office is investigating whether Missouri State University is using a parking ticket quota in violation of state laws.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt said Thursday that whistleblowers expressed their concerns about the practice to his office, prompting the investigation of the Springfield-based school’s Office of University Safety.

Schmitt said the quota was allegedly implemented to increase funding for the department and the University.

“Students attending Missouri State University already have enough financial burden between tuition, books, boarding, and more. Overzealously ticketing on campus only subjects students to more financial struggles,” Schmitt said in a statement.

A University spokeswoman said they are fully cooperating with the investigation and will provide all materials requested by the Attorney General’s office. A full statement can be found on their website.