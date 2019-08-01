Case dropped against man accused of blackmailing Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu

NEW ORLEANS, La. — Federal prosecutors have dropped charges against a man accused of blackmailing Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu.

The blackmail case against Geourvon Sears was dismissed Thursday after Sears pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of cutting off his ankle monitor while he was out on bail. Aside from the 33 days he was in jail, Sears won’t spend any additional time behind bars.

Sears, who is a distant relative of Mathieu, was charged in May with felony extortion after allegedly threatening to go to the media with accusations of sexual misconduct if Mathieu didn’t hand over millions of dollars.

In late April, according to court records, Mathieu was in Kansas City when he got a phone call from Sears, who was in New Orleans.

During the call, Sears allegedly told Mathieu, who is referred to as TM in court documents, that he needed $1.5 million in his account by that Friday. Mathieu blocked Sears’ number.

Sears then called Mathieu’s closest friend and associate, court records say. In a group text, Sears allegedly said, “5 million by Friday I’m done talking emailing TMZ now.”

In the same string of texts, Sears later allegedly sent an attached voice memo saying, “I want $1.5 million by Friday or I’m going to kill you all,” court records say.

At this time, Mathieu’s friend and associate were in Louisiana. They told officials they thought he was capable of committing violent acts and feared for their safety.

Mathieu is currently in training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs in St. Joseph.