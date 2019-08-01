Cass County fugitive wanted in violent casino armed robbery arrested in Oklahoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASS COUNTY, Mo. -- On the run for nearly a month, a man wanted for a violent armed robbery is now in custody.

Police near Tulsa, Oklahoma, arrested Oscar Glover on Tuesday evening. Cass County officials issued a warrant for his arrest after an armed robbery on July 1.

According to court records, Glover watched as a man racked up hundreds of dollars in winnings from playing poker at Harrah's Casino.

As the man left, detectives say Glover trailed him from the casino to Cass County, where he reportedly cut him off with car, shattered the man's window and fired shots.

"This wasn't just a coincidence that it happened. This was a well thought out plan to follow somebody out a casino who had won money and rob them," said Capt. Kevin Tieman with the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

Tieman said the case should serve as a warning for everyone to be aware of their surroundings anytime they're out.

"It is incumbent on every person to be aware of their surroundings, that if they see something wrong, say something," Tieman said.

He said the man may have lost the cash, but he's alive and still winning.

Glover is being held at the Tulsa County Jail, waiting to be brought back to Missouri.

Tienan said if you find yourself in a similar situation at a casino and have concerns about your safety, especially with large winnings, you can ask for hotel security to escort you to your car.