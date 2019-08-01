Friend says Wendy’s worker who shot and killed customer never should have had gun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police say a man went behind the counter Wednesday night before running from the Wendy's at 31st and Main and being shot by an employee.

Aaron Mason later died from his injuries, and the Wendy's employee took off.

That employee is still being sought by police for questioning about what unfolded inside the restaurant and carried over to the drive-thru area outside.

"We want to hear his side, so it's in his best interest to come forward," KCPD Capt. Tim Hernandez said.

But Garrett Tabman, a former co-worker of Mason's in private security, wonders why the fast food worker had a gun.

"He shouldn’t have had a gun in there in the first place, and he shouldn’t even initiated any kind of an argument. You are in customer service. He should have handled himself better, and this whole situation could have been avoided," Tabman said.

"Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and team members," Wendy's wrote in a statement, adding that they were still gathering details.

Tabman saw a Facebook post from Mason about him getting into an argument with a Wendy's worker. That led him to believe something happened earlier and he returned to the Wendy's to talk to the employee about the situation.

According to Wendy's code of conduct posted online, employees are prohibited from having weapons on company property.