KCK man in suspicious death identified as 41-year-old missing since July 9

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police have now identified the body found behind a cemetery Monday as a 41-year-old KCK man who had been missing since July 9.

On Monday officers responded to the area of 38th and State Ave. where they found the body of Kevin L. Murphy. Murphy’s death is being ruled as suspicious at this time.

He was last seen on July 9 leaving his job in the Legends shopping area. He wasn’t reported missing by police until July 24 and was said to be in need of medication.

The incident remains under investigation. Police ask anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.