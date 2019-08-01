× KCPD identifies woman killed in crash last week at 45th and Emanuel Cleaver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police have now identified the woman passenger killed last week after the vehicle she was riding in hit a tree.

The crash happened just after 11:30 a.m. last Wednesday, July 24, near 45th and Emanuel Cleaver Blvd.

KCPD said the driver of a black Dodge Challenger was heading north on Cleaver Boulevard at an apparent high rate of speed when they failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. The driver ran the vehicle off the roadway and struck a tree in the median.

Police said a total of six people were in the vehicle. The adult male driver and adult female passenger were sitting in the front seats and were not wearing seatbelts.

The passenger, identified as 30-year-old Dabria Culclager, died the next day from her injuries. The driver remains in the hospital.

The four children ranging in ages from 2 to 8 were sitting in the rear seat. According to police, there were no booster or child passenger seats in the vehicle and none of the children were wearing the factory equipped seatbelts.

The four children were taken to an area hospital and are being treated for broken bones and other non-life threatening injuries.