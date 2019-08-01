KCPD still searching for Wendy’s employee involved in deadly Midtown shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police are searching for the man involved in a deadly shooting at Wendy's.

It happened Wednesday just before 7 p.m. at the 31st and Main location in Midtown.

Aaron G. Mason, who was 23-years-old, died in the shooting.

Investigators said they know who the employee is, they just can't find him. He ran from Wendy's after the shooting. Mason was found outside.

"Right now all we know is that we have a customer who came into the restaurant and got into an altercation and went behind the counter," Cpt. Tim Hernandez with KCPD said. "This altercation led to gun violence and we need to find out exactly what happened."

Wednesday night, police said the shooting started inside and ended outside of the restaurant in the drive-thru area. Officers don't know what caused the disturbance yet. Witnesses cooperated with them, but they need to hear form the employee directly involved.

"We want to hear his side so it's in his best interest to come forward," Hernandez said.

The shooting was Kansas City's 81st homicide of the year.

"We're definitely living in fear," Rosilyn Temple, the Executive Director of KC Mothers in Charge said. "Very dangerous world today."

Rosilyn Temple runs KC Mother's in Charge, and supports families of homicide victims. All the violence in the metro leaves her afraid of crowded public places and restaurants.

"I don't know the whole logistics of the case but it happened and we've got to do something about it," Temple said. "We need some protection of law enforcement in public places."

Officers were in the area when the shooting happened and arrived quickly. Hernandez said this should be a lesson for everyone.

"Luckily and fortunately, no one else was hurt," Hernandez said. "Everyone took cover and avoided becoming victims themselves. In a situation like this it's important that everyone has a plan and knows that if something like this happens to immediately try to separate themselves from a situation and take cover and that's what everyone did."

Police said there were about a dozen employees and customers inside Wendy's when they got to the scene. They think some people may have left, and if that's the case, they ask those people to call the homicide unit with information at 816-234-5043.

Mason's family is holding a vigil for him Friday at 6 p.m. at the Wendy's where he died.