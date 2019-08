KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dispatchers say a carjacking Thursday night may have lead to a shooting in Kansas City.

The victim is reported to have life-threatening injures after a shooting on Persimmon Trail that was reported just after 7:30 p.m.

Police tell FOX4 the suspect is a man last seen driving off in a white Camaro.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.