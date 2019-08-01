× Mizzou’s Drew Lock hits the field for the first time as an NFL quarterback

CANTON, Ohio — Former quarterback for the Mizzou Tigers Drew Lock will hit the field for his debut NFL game tonight against the Falcons in the first preseason game of 2019.

The Hall of Fame Game will kick off the NFL’s 100th season, according to the NFL. The game will also honor the late Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, cornerback Champ Bailey and tight end Tony Gonzalez by adding them to the Hall of Fame.

Lock was celebrated for his performance at Mizzou, in part for setting a new SEC record with 43 touchdown passes in a single season. After his senior year, he reflected on his experience and anticipation for the NFL draft in an interview with FOX4.

He was drafted to the Denver Broncos in the 10th pick of the 2nd round.

Vic Fangio, head coach of the Broncos, has said Lock has a good arm and throws intermediate-length throws well. However, he also said Lock has a lot to learn as he vies for the back-up quarterback position behind Joe Flacco.

“He’s not a quarterback yet,” Fangio said in an interview on the NFL’s website. “He’s a fast-ball pitcher who doesn’t know how to pitch.”

Yet, Lock said he felt great in training camp and is looking forward to working with the team in his first year in the NFL.

The game airs tonight at 7 p.m.