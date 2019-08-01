More than 7 inches of rain fell overnight leaving portion of Ottawa under water

OTTAWA, Kan. — Flash flooding was reported in parts of eastern Kansas after up to 10 inches of rain was reported in some areas.

The National Weather Service in Topeka says the rain fell early Thursday in Jefferson, Douglas, Franklin and Anderson counties.

The weather service issued a flash flood warning for those counties, where another 1 to 3 inches of rain is possible.

According to the Franklin County Emergency Management, several water rescues were needed early Thursday north of downtown Ottawa, where more than 7 inches fell overnight.

“Water is over-all low-lying roads in the county including in the City of Ottawa,” emergency managers said. “Do not drive through water covering the roadways. Roads may be washed out under the water. DO NOT DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES. Roads are closed in the City of Ottawa and areas throughout the county.”

The flash flood warning includes parts of the Kansas Turnpike/Interstate 70 and Interstate 35 that goes through those counties.