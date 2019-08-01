Olathe Public Schools Foundation donates 2,000+ backpacks filled with school supplies

OLATHE, Kan. — Thursday morning, volunteers with the Olathe Public Schools Foundation prepared school supplies and packed backpacks for students in need in the district.

With help from students and volunteers from Farmers Insurance and Ravonics Team 1710, they packed more than 2,000 backpacks.

Every year for more than a decade now, they’ve has organized a school supply drive to provide backpacks full of needed supplies to Olathe’s most vulnerable students.

“Their efforts allow students to keep their focus on the classroom. The foundation and their partners are a true gift to the Olathe community,” said Olathe Public Schools Communications Manager Cody Kennedy.

The foundation, which was founded in 1997, is a nonprofit, volunteer-based organization that provides grants, scholarships and recognition for teachers and students of the Olathe School District.

The foundation brings students, parents, alumni, small businesses and corporations together in order to create and support achievement and excellence.