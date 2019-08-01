Pokémon-themed pop-up bar coming to Kansas City in 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s a new bar coming to Kansas City in 2020, but you have to be quick to catch it.

PokéBar, the Pokémon-themed pop-up bar, is making its way around the world, debuting in Los Angeles on Sept. 8, 2019. From there, it appears in Denver, Birmingham, New York, Manchester, Dublin and more.

The event promises the ability to catch Pokémon from different regions, enjoy themed burgers and drinks, participate in Pokémon trivia and compete for prizes, including best costume.

Terry Adams with HYPER PR confirmed the pop-up bar is coming to KC in 2020. In an email, he said Kansas City is not listed yet on the website because tickets are not available at this time. People interested can sign up for pre-sale tickets in a field below the available cities. The firm will send out emails when the tickets go on sale.

Tickets are on a first come, first serve basis, according to the website. Sign up, here.

Pokémon started in 1996 with three original games, Blue, Green and Red, for the gaming system Game Boy. Since then, it has expanded into a multi-generational fantasy world including movies, books, mobile apps and now, apparently, pop-up bars.

A picture from HYPER PR shows three burgers made to resemble three of the first main Pokémon characters – Pikachu, Bulbasaur and Charmandar.