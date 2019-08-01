Police attempting to identify men in connection to stolen firearm in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police are looking for two men they say are connected to a stole a firearm from a Kansas City metro store.

Surveillance footage shows two men wandering the store when one of them points to something in a glass case. They both look briefly before moving on.

Both men were also pictured in a green 1990’s Ford Mustang, according to a Facebook post from the Independence Police Department. That car is also shown in the video.

Police did not say from what store the firearm was stolen.

Officials are asking anyone with information that can help identify them to please call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS, IPD tips at (816) 325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org

If the information given to the Tips Hotline, results in an arrest or a warrant being issued, the caller is eligible to receive a cash award of up to $2,000.