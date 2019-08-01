× Police looking for 2 suspects in shooting near 47th and Troost

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are looking for two suspects following a shooting Thursday night that has left at least one person with critical injuries.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 7:30 p.m. near 47th and Troost.

The victim is reported to be a man in his 20s.

The suspects are described as two white men in a black Dodge pickup.

It is unknown at this time if the victims and suspects knew each other.

Police are continuing to investigate what lead up to the shooting. Anyone with information are asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.