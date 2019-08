× Prairie Village police ask for help finding 76-year-old with Alzheimer’s last seen in KCMO

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — Prairie Village police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 76-year-old man who may be in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to police, James Jennings was last seen Wednesday around 7 p.m. walking near West 63rd Street and Brookside Boulevard.

Jennings has early onset Alzheimer’s.

If you see him, please call 911 or (913) 642-6868.