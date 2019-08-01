Statewide Amber Alert canceled after Missouri mother and infant located safe

MARIES COUNTY, Mo. — A statewide Amber Alert has been canceled for a pregnant Missouri mother and her infant after they were located safe, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The Maries County Sheriff’s Office issued the alert at 1:40 p.m. Thursday.

Officials said 22-year-old Allison Summerford, who is 5 months pregnant; and her child Dominque, who is between 10-11 months old, were abducted at gun point from their home and were possibly en route to the Arkansas area.

The suspect, possibly the child’s father, was said to be Terrioun Frye, from Monticello, Arkansas. Officials have not said if he is in custody.

Anyone with information related to the incident are asked to call the Maries County Sheriff’s Office at 573-422-3381.