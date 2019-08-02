Company creates clothing to honor missing brothers

GREEN BAY, Wis. — In the wake of Nick and Justin Diemels’ disappearance on July 21, members of their small community in Wisconsin tried to make sense of the tragedy.

“(It was) kind of hard to not think about it,” Jeremy Lee, a longtime acquaintance of Nick told WFRV.

During his musings, Lee noticed something.

“I just kind of saw the letters and it popped in my head that it would go together,” he explained.

Lee pushed together the letters “JND” and drew a heart in the D, creating a logo to represent the brothers.

He shared the design to social media and says it took off almost immediately, leading Lee to think about creating merchandise.

He reached out to Fox Cities Embroidery and set up an online store featuring hats, t-shirts, can koozies, silicone bracelets, and window decals. All proceeds from the store will benefit the Diemel family.

“We are receiving orders in from all over the state, even some orders are coming in from out of state, so it’s been a really huge response,” Jill Kramer, owner of Fox Cities Embroidery told WFRV. “This order is probably ten times bigger than a normal order we would do.”

Lee says he’s amazed at the response but credits the logo’s success to the tightknit community focused on supporting the Diemel family.

“It’s amazing what a small community can do when they come together,” he said.

The online store will be open through the evening of Sunday, August 4th.

Click here to view the online store.