Data breach of former program may have affected nearly 10 years of Lee’s Summit students’ data

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Lee’s Summit School District says a data breach of a former assessment platform may have affected nearly 12,000 students’ data.

In a statement sent to parents and staff, the district said the breach affected the Aimsweb 1.0 assessment platform, which is owned by Pearson Clinical Assessment. More than 13,000 schools accounts were also affected.

The district used the platform prior to the 2016-17 school year.

The letter to parents and staff said the hack affected close to 10 years worth of Lee’s Summit student data, including first and last names, email addresses and birth dates.

For staff members, breached data might include names, job titles, work emails and work addresses.

The district said no grades or assessment information was affected, and the program does not contain social security numbers, credit card information or other financial details.

At this time, Pearson doesn’t have any evidence the information was misused, but the company is offering complimentary credit monitoring services from Experian for those who are effected by the hack.

If you are interested in learning more, please call 866-883-3309 or email aimsweb1request@pearson.com.

“We take the security of student and staff data very seriously,” the district said in the letter to parents and staff. “All of our district contracts containing student and staff information are approved by the Board of Education and have specific language protecting that student and staff data – all per our board policy.”