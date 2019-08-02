× Deer hunters are partners in helping control chronic wasting disease

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Even though chronic wasting disease remains relatively rare in Misssouri, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MCD) is working with hunters and landowners to maintain that trend.

CWD is a disease that kills white-tailed deer and other cervids such as the elk or moose. So far CWD has not been found in the Kansas City metro area or in nearby counties. However, many metro deer hunters, in both firearm and archery seasons do hunt in counties south and east of KC where the MDC has detected deer with the disease. They have set up programs to monitor and limit the disease and will host a free chronic wasting disease symposium from 6 PM to 8:30 PM on Friday August 16, 2019 at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park Road in Blue Springs.

The cooperation and understanding of the state’s deer hunters is greatly appreciated and crucial to the success of limiting CWD prevalence. Missouri offers some of the best white-tailed deer hunting in the nation and deer hunting generates $1 billion annually for the state’s economy. Limiting CWD in local areas where it has been detected, by monitoring and reducing deer population number in those areas, is a way to keep the state’s overall deer herd and hunting traditions healthy.

The symposium is a chance for deer hunters and property managers to get information about CWD from experts. There will be a question and answer portion of the program. This is a great opportunity to learn about the science behind efforts to limit the disease and how the disease infects and affects deer, and what steps the public can take to help.

Seating is limited so attendees are asked to register in advance by visiting the MDC Events page at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zgm. For more information, call MDC’s Burr Oak Woods Nature Center at 816-228-3766.