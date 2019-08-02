‘It was a mess’: Ottawa businesses start cleanup after heavy rain causes serious flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OTTAWA, Kan. — As fast as the water rose in Ottawa, that's how fast crews arrived to start cleaning it all up Friday.

After severe thunderstorms caused heavy flooding for many in town, several Ottawa businesses spent the day trying to get back to normal.

Richard Towe, a retired Ottawa firefighter, opened Three Guys Liquor fifteen years ago. His son now owns the family business, but he said in all these years, he's never seen anything like this.

“No no no, this is just a freak accident. I also don’t ever remember getting 11 inches of rain overnight either,” Towe said.

Towe and his family, like many business owners in the area, spent the day cleaning up the damage caused by all the water.

“Just bottles, flooding everywhere, it was a mess. About 2 and a half feet of water still in here, and that back room is still a nightmare,” Towe said.

He knows in a while Three Guys Liquor will be back open.

“Do we enjoy it? Heck no. Are we losing money? Heck yes. But we will get it put back," he said. "It will probably just take us about a week or so.”

The flood gate in Ottawa remains closed. Officials hope to have them back open by the weekend.

