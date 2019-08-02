Kansas City family and friends attend vigil for 23-year-old killed in Wendy’s shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A vigil was held Friday for 23-year old Aaron Mason, who died in a shooting at a Kansas City Wendy's.

Dozens came to the location where Mason spent the final moments of his life.

Family and friends released red, gold and black balloons into the air in honor of Mason, and shared hugs, tears and memories.

Mason's brother, Marcus Cooper, said there are still a lot of questions about what exactly happened, but he wanted to set the record straight regarding online rumors and speculation about his brother.

“This wasn’t him. He had no gang-related activity. He had a permit to carry weapons at all times. He had his gun because he used to be a security guard. That’s why he had it on him. He’s never shot anybody or done anything wrong to anybody," Cooper said. “We just ask everybody just, if you don’t know the story, just don’t say anything about it because you don’t know him."

Cooper described Mason as being a great guy and a great father to his one-year-old daughter, who family and friends say is their main concern.

The family also is begging people to put down the guns.

“Right now, it is just a messed up moment right now, and we are just so thankful for everyone who has been here through this moment. He was loved by so many people," Cooper said.

Kansas City police are still trying to locate the Wendy`s employee who they believe fired the deadly shots.

The shooting was Kansas City's 81st homicide of the year.