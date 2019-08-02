× KCMO police investigate a body found lying in the street late Thursday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a man found dead near 32nd and Indiana Thursday night, August 1.

Police said the man was found lying in the street just before 11 p.m..

The cause of death has not been determined yet, but the case is being investigated as a homicide. There is no suspect information at this time. The victim has not been identified yet, pending notification of family.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to call TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.