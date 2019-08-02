KC’s new mayor Quinton Lucas hosts inaugural block party in the Crossroads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- New Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas continued an ambitious campaign-style schedule of events on Friday night, hosting a free block party amidst the city’s First Fridays in the Crossroads Arts District.

“It’s a chance to meet a lot of cool people in Kansas City,” Lucas said. “It’s a chance to kind of say, ‘Hey, I’m not just at City Hall. We’re out in the neighborhood. And even though we’re just downtown tonight, we’re going to get around to every neighborhood.”

The new mayor’s transition team turned to some professional wedding planners to set up a DJ, free outdoor games and a temporary tattoo station.

But for many, it was simply a chance to say ‘hello’ and take a selfie with the city’s man in charge.

“I’m going to ask him what he’s going to do to support education in Kansas City specifically,” said Jessica Garcia, a 25-year-old teacher with Kansas City Public Schools.

Longtime resident Ed O’Herin said he came to the block party to meet the city’s youngest mayor in over a century because he’s been impressed with his vigor.

“He’s young, enthusiastic, and he relates to people. He has fresh enthusiasm,” O’Herin said.

Lucas is also hosting a more formal party at Union Station at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The public is invited to Saturday’s celebration but guests need to reserve a ticket on an Eventbrite website. Tickets range from $75 to a $3,000 Diamond Level reservation.