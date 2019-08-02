Man says stranger shot dog to death during attack after it broke free from KC home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A woman’s dog escaped and was then shot to death.

A neighbor said he saw who did it and that stranger was just trying to help him out. What actually happened Wednesday could be somewhere in between.

“I'm just really devastated that someone took the force that they did on a 22-pound dog. It's devastating," Samantha Otieno said. "We've only had him [since] July 20. I saw him on Facebook, I think, two months ago.”

It was a new love, but a real one between Otieno, her husband Ben, and their adopted Boston terrier Cash.

She was at work Wednesday around noon when Cash broke his leash and ran from home in South Kansas City. Samantha came home to help find him but had to get back to work.

“I think it was right around noon. I got a call from my husband. He's like, ‘Hey, so someone shot our dog,’ and I was like, ‘What?’” she said.

A man who lives off Blue Ridge Boulevard spoke with FOX4 but asked us not to use his name. He said Cash came onto his property off Blue Ridge Boulevard and attacked his two dogs.

“This is my dog. I'm going to protect my dog," the man said.

He said he was using a 2-by-4 to beat the dog and split them up when a stranger in a red Chevy Malibu without plates pulled up, saw the commotion, then pulled out a handgun and shot the dog.

The man didn’t know the shooter, but he said he was grateful he stopped because he couldn’t break up the fight.

After the shooter drove off, the homeowner said he went to wrap the dog in a trash bag but noticed he was still moving. That’s when another neighbor scooped him into a blanket and took him to a vet.

Cash died at an emergency vet later that night.

Debin Norris runs Dogs By Debin, the Northland animal rescue that took care of Cash before he was adopted.

“We want to bring light to these so people think twice about maybe how they react in cases like this," she said.

She wants people, in cases like this, to call animal control first or dial 911.

“If a dog gets out and your dog happens to be roaming in your front yard, I know it's your property, but the best thing to do is just keep your animal, keep it safe, keep it contained. That is the law actually," Norris said.

“Any dog is going to get into any altercation with a new dog. Like there's no reason to, to use gun violence to, to end that confrontation for a dog. I just don't see the point in that violence that he had to die for that,” Otieno said.

If you're interested, you can read more on the Missouri law surrounding this issue here.