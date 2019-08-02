Man searching for frightened dog after van vs. cement truck crash on I-29

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is looking for his dog after a crash with a truck ripped up a van and scared off his furry friend.

The interstate was shut down after a van versus cement truck crash on southbound I-29 at Davidson Road on Aug. 2 at 2:58 p.m. Traffic was re-routed at the Davidson exit.

Two people in the van were treated with minor injuries. The cement truck flipped over on its side. The driver was transported to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

Brock Wood later posted pictures of the wrecked van in an attempt to find a dog that had fled the scene.

The dog, Cooper, was last seen running full speed up the North Oak exit ramp, Wood said in a post. He can’t receive calls, but he’s asking anyone who may have seen the dog to text him at 816-726-4618 or call his mom at 573-353-9195.

🚨 Breaking: All lanes of SB I-29 @ Davidson Rd. are closed due to overturned cement truck. Estimated closure, 2-3 hours. Please find an alternate route. @PlatteEDC #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/7xTQGO0Eeb — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) August 2, 2019