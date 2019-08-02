Metro man uses leaf blower to blow dry wife’s hair during power outage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELTON, Mo. -- A man was tasked with finding an emergency solution to a "crisis" after a strong storm knocked the power out in his home on July 10.

"My wife had a doctors appointment and I had to come up with something quick," William Gagne wrote in a Facebook message.

The problem was his wife, Shelly, had just taken a shower. Her hair was wet, but she couldn't use her hair dryer.

That's when Gagne turned to his leaf blower.

"And a one, and a two, and..."

The leaf blower turns on and her hair flies back from her face. After 30 seconds, her hair looks dry and full of volume.

"Well that was pretty quick!" William Gagne can be heard saying in the video.