Missouri mother charged with hitting 3 young children with hammer

Posted 12:27 pm, August 2, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman has been charged with beating her three children with a hammer.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the three counts of child abuse were filed Tuesday against 28-year-old Jazmin Curry after her 8-, 7- and 5-year-old children demonstrated to investigators what had happened.

The investigation began July 1 after someone called to report concerns. Charging documents say the children had visible bruises and scratches, and that the oldest child suffered a broken arm. A physician told law enforcement that the break likely was the result of a "forceful hit or grab."

Curry is being held on $50,000 bail. No attorney is listed for her in online court records.

