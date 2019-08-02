× One person shot, critically injured Friday night near 18th and Main in Crossroads

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a shooting Friday night in the Crossroads.

The shooting happened near 18th and Main, leaving a female victim seriously injured. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Three people were taken into custody for questioning. Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

