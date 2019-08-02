Parents ready to take advantage of Missouri’s back-to-school tax-free weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTY, Mo. -- A lot of families are hitting the stores this weekend for back-to-school shopping to take advantage of Missouri's tax-free holiday.

The store manager at Kohl's told FOX4 there were between 20 and 40 shoppers waiting for the doors to open.

Parents said they wanted to get a jump on the best selection for their kids, and Fridays usually are the least crowded of the tax-free shopping days.

There's no state sales tax on clothing, school supplies and computers, and most cities and counties on the Missouri side of the metro also are waiving their portion of the sales tax.

That's resulted in a nearly 10% discount for moms with multiple kids.

"We try to get as much as possible while shopping with three kids 'cause shopping with three kids, you want them to have a little bit of ownership with it," said Robin Ruhlman, one of the early shoppers. "You want them to, if I let them help pick it out, they will actually wear it. So we like them to wear the items that we pick out, too."

There are some limits and restrictions on what qualifies for the tax break. Any piece of clothing must cost less than $100. You're limited to $50 per purchase in school supplies. And computers, including laptops, can't cost more than $1,500.

Some online sales also qualify for the tax break. Apple has a special tax holiday website where you can buy MacBooks, iPads and the iPod Touch tax free if they're shipped to Missouri.